4-star QB Stone Saunders commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board in the class of 2025!

Well, technically, they’ve gained a recruit from the 2025 class before in Cutter Boley, who was initially part of that class when he first committed to the Wildcats, but he’s since reclassified and is now a member of Kentucky’s 2024 class.

Now, Kentucky has quarterback commitments in each of their next two classes after gaining a pledge from class of 2025 four-star recruit Stone Saunders on Friday. Saunders announced the news during a commitment ceremony.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 QB Stone Saunders has Committed to Kentucky!



The 6’3 210 QB from Harrisburg, PA chose the Wildcats over Georgia, Michigan, & Nebraska



“Big Blue Nation Let’s Work!!”https://t.co/4NWG0WZuGX pic.twitter.com/hMLR6bUbWs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 4, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Saunders is ranked as high as 205th overall in the 2025 class by ESPN, in addition to being the 10th-ranked pocket passing QB and the sixth-best player in the state of football-rich Pennsylvania. He’s also a four-star recruit at Rivals, which has him ranked 22nd among pro-style QBs and sixth among Pennsylvania prospects.

“His arm is elite,” said Saunders’ high school coach, Jeff Weachter, via Jon Hale of the Herald-Leader. “His processing, his understanding of defenses and also our offensive concepts, his processing is really good. He’s my seventh Division I quarterback, and he processes better now going into his junior year better than any of them did when they were seniors, which says a lot.”

This past season, Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns while leading his team to a state title, earning Gatorade and MaxPreps Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors. He plays at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg (PA) and is the son of Steve Saunders, a former strength & conditioning coach for the Baltimore Ravens

Among the other schools to offer Saunders a scholarship includes the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Wisconsin Badgers, among others.

Saunders picked Kentucky over fellow finalists Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Miami.

This is the very first commitment Kentucky has received for the class of 2025, and to get an early commitment it is huge to see what other possible players could get for the class. Although recruiting isn’t finished for the class of 2024, it isn’t bad to start early for the class of 2025.

Under the Liam Coen offense, you can expect quarterbacks to be able to show their talents, as the fans got to see it with Will Levis in Coen’s only season at the program at the time.

Now with bringing in NC State transfer Devin Leary and also receiving commitments from both Boley and Saunders, you can expect other offensive weapons to make their way to Kentucky, either through the transfer portal or as a commitment from the high school ranks.

Hopefully with the announcement of Saunders this early, he can help recruit other high school players to commit to the Cats, some other notable players include Tucker Kattus, who is the younger brother of Josh Kattus, along with Isaiah Groves, whose older brother, Elijah Groves, just recently committed to Kentucky for the class of 2024.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

