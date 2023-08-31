Where Devin Leary stands in Week 1 Heisman odds

With Week 1 of the college football season set to begin on Saturday, we wanted to look at the latest DraftKings Heisman odds and where Kentucky Wildcats QB Devin Leary sits in them.

Leary is a +8000 odds to win the Heisman. He’s tied for the 32nd-best odds to win the Heisman. The other players that are coming in with +8000 odds include Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson, Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart, Nebraska’s Jeff Sims, and Michigan’s Donovan Edwards.

The current frontrunner is USC Trojans star and defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams at +450 odds.

Here’s a look at the current top 12 players with the best odds to win the Heisman.

1. USC’s Caleb Williams +450

2. LSU’S Jayden Daniels +1100

T-3. Florida State’s Jordan Travis +1400

T-3. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik +1400

T-3. Notre Dame’s Sam Hatman +1400

6. Texas’ Quinn Ewers +1500

T-7. Georgia’s Carson Beck +1600

T-7. Ohio State’s Kyle McCord +1600

T-7. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. +1600

T-10. Oregon’s Bo Nix +1800

T-10. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy +1800

T-10. North Carolina’s Drake Maye +1800

Although Leary does have a list to climb to get into the top 10 of the Heisman, he has a chance to show what he can do by playing in the SEC. And if he can stay fully healthy, Leary should be able to move quickly move up the list, especially playing under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

We will continue to keep you up to date right here on A Sea of Blue on the DraftKings odds for players to win the Heisman, but for now, Kentucky’s first game is Saturday, September 2nd, as they will be taking on the Ball State Cardinals at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field.

