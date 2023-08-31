Kiyaunta Goodwin won’t play this season

Former Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman and four-star recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin won’t be playing college football this season.

A former class of 2022 signee and one of the top commitments of the Mark Stoops era, Goodwin originally signed with Kentucky, then opted to hit the transfer portal following his first season in Lexington. He eventually committed to the Florida Gators and practiced with the team through spring football this year.

However, Goodwin eventually entered the portal again while looking to move closer to home to be with his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Now, Goodwin has decided not to play this season so he can spend more time with his mother. His trainer, Chris Vaughn, broke the news to 247 Sports while also revealing Goodwin’s mother has been moved to hospice care. Goodwin plans to play in 2024 and hopefully be enrolled at a new school in January.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Goodwin’s mother and their family during this very challenging time.