SB Nation Reacts on who will be Kentucky’s defensive MVP

The Kentucky Wildcats will square off with the Ball State Cardinals in less than 48 hours to kick off the 2023-24 season.

While a lot of the hype around this upcoming team has been on the offense, one constant factor we have seen in Kentucky teams since Mark Stoops took over is a solid defense at all three levels. With Brad White still calling the plays, that should be the case once again for the Cats.

Which is why we wanted to ask the BBN who they thought the defensive MVP for Kentucky would be this upcoming season in our most recent Kentucky Reacts Survey.

The votes are in... and Deone Walker wins it, getting 61% of the votes. He was followed by J.J. Weaver at 24%, Trevin Wallace at 13%, and rounding out the vote is ‘other’ at 2%.

After an impressive freshman season, Walker will now anchor the defensive line and look to wreak havoc on opposing teams week in and week out. By the sounds of it from fall camp, that is exactly what the BBN should expect #0 to do as well.

Should be a fun time watching Walker and this defense work this season.

Be sure to check back with us for our next Kentucky Reacts Survey, and Go Cats!

