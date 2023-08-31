Patrick Ngongba II sets official visit to Kentucky

One thing remains true about college athletics; recruiting never stops. That is the case of the Kentucky Wildcats, as after a full summer of filling out the 2023-24 roster, John Calipari and his staff have also remained focused on bringing in another top recruiting class in 2024.

With Somto Cyril already committed for 2024, the Cats will also be looking to add another big man to their class, with plenty of the frontcourt players expected to depart at the end of this season.

One player has seemed to emerge as an option for Kentucky: Patrick Ngongba II.

The four-star center recently met with Joe Tipton of On3 and announced that he will be heading to Lexington for an official visit starting on September 29th.

Patrick Ngongba, the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2024 class, tells me he’s scheduled the following official visits —



Michigan: Sept 8

Kentucky: Sept 29

Duke: Oct 20

Kansas State: Oct 27



The 6-10 center is currently considering eight schools https://t.co/sjwCve37XU pic.twitter.com/8ush9k4kTN — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 31, 2023

Alongside his visit to UK, Ngongba has also scheduled official visits to Michigan (Sep. 8th), Duke (Oct. 20th), and Kansas State (Oct. 27th). He is also still considering UCONN, Indiana, Providence, and Kansas.

Ngongba, a 6-foot-11 and 235-pound center out of Fairfax (VA), is known for his solid offensive game in which he flashes a low-post presence, as well as a decent touch on a jumper that continues to improve.

Defensively, Ngongba still has plenty of room for growth, but his length and pure size do provide some rim protection on a consistent basis.

This recruitment is just beginning to be ramped up, and with Kentucky landing one of the first official visits, it seems the Cats will stand a solid chance until the end of his recruitment. They just offered him a scholarship on July 10th.

Ngongba is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 28 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He is also considered a top-five center in the class.

