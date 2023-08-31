Pair of Wildcats in ESPN top-25 individual performances of the past 25 years

College football season has arrived, and following closely behind is the tip-off to the college basketball season.

With a little over a month left before Big Blue Madness, it is still talking season for the sport, and the Kentucky Wildcats are well-represented in one of ESPN’s latest rankings.

Myron Medcalf created a list of the top-25 individual performances in college basketball in the last 25 years, and two former Cats made the rankings for incredible individual performances over the years.

First on the list is Anthony Davis for his stat line and performance against Kansas in the 2012 National Title game in New Orleans.

“If you look at the box score of the national championship game between Kentucky and Kansas in 2012, you’ll see that Davis finished a dismal 1-for-10 shooting and scored just six points overall in the 67-59 win,” writes Medcalf. “But that only tells part of the story. Davis dominated in other ways: he had 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and three steals and created enough of a defensive gridlock that Kansas made just 33.3% of its shots inside the arc.”

It is no secret to those inside the BBN how special Davis was in his lone season in Lexington, but the second Cat to make the list might be just as famous for his stellar game.

Everyone remember when Jodie Meeks dropped 54 on Tennessee? Well, if you didn't, here is your reminder, as it comes in at No. 17 on the list.

“Meeks had one of the most explosive seasons in recent history, ending 2008-09 eighth in the nation in scoring (23.7 PPG). In particular, his school-record 54 points (10-for-15 from beyond the arc, 15-for-15 on free throws) in a 90-72 road win stood out,” said Medcalf. “Former Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl said his players “couldn’t guard [Meeks]” following the game.”

All I can think about is this YouTube song when I think of this game in Knoxville, and yes I just listened to it again.

Basketball season will be here before we know it, folks. It’s always fun to look back at moments such as these to get us prepared.