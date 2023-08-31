Jamal Murray appears in Jack Harlow’s “Denver” music video

Jamal Murray won his first NBA Championship a few months ago, and now he is appearing in music videos.

Murray, who played at Kentucky in Lexington, teamed up with Louisville rapper Jack Harlow. Harlow released the album Jackman in April, and he recently put out the music video for ‘Denver,’ one of the album’s most popular songs.

Murray can be seen in the clip below.

Watched the Jack Harlow’s Denver video and completely forgot him and Jamal Murray are part of New Balance pic.twitter.com/weGbuO5kwN — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) August 30, 2023

Murray’s popularity has exploded over the last several months, and he’s clearly caught the eye of the ultra-popular Harlow. Tyler Herro, who Harlow raps about in other songs, also made an appearance in this clip with Murray.

The star point guard averaged 20 points per game last season but then dominated the postseason, which is when most casual NBA fans tune in. During that run, he notched 26.1 points per game and was the clear second option for a high-octane Nuggets offense. Denver defeated the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Murray played at Kentucky during the 2015-2016 season.