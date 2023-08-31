Thursday Headlines: All Commonwealth Stadium Team

This year makes 50 years of University of Kentucky Football at what was known as Commonwealth Stadium and is now named Kroger Field.
There are a lot of good memories on this field and a lot of great players who have played there.
UK Football Statistician Corey Price polled some media members to create an All Commonwealth Stadium team.
Let us know what you think of these selections.
First Team
Head Coach: Mark Stoops
Offense
QB Tim Couch
RB Benny Snell, Jr.
RB Sonny Collins
WR Craig Yeast
WR Randall Cobb
TE Jacob Tamme
G Dermontti Dawson
G Larry Warford
T Darian Kinnard
T Warren Bryant
C Drake Jackson
Defense
DL Art Still
DL Oliver Barnett
DL Dennis Johnson
DL Josh Paschal
LB Josh Allen
LB Wesley Woodyard
LB Bud Dupree
DB Mike Edwards
DB Trevard Lindley
DB Darryl Bishop
DB Melvin Johnson
Specialists
K Austin MacGinnis
P Max Duffy
KR Derek Abney
PR Derek Abney
Second Team
Head Coach: Rich Brooks
Offense
QB Andre’ Woodson
RB Moe Williams
RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
WR Keenan Burton
TE James Whalen
G John Schlarman
G Logan Stenberg
T Landon Young
T Antonio Hall
C Luke Fortner
Defense
DL Za’Darius Smith
DL Corey Peters
DL Dewayne Robertson
DL Jeremy Jarmon
LB Danny Trevathan
LB Jim Kovach
LB Chris Chenault
DB Winston Guy
DB Marcus McClinton
DB Lonnie Johnson, Jr.
DB Paul Calhoun
Specialists
K Doug Pelfrey
P Tim Masthay
KR Craig Yeast
PR Lynn Bowden, Jr.
Third Team
Head Coach: Fran Curci
Offense
QB Jared Lorenzen
RB Mark Higgs
RB George Adams
WR Lynn Bowden, Jr.
WR Derek Abney
TE C.J. Conrad
G Bunchy Stallings
G Todd Perry
T Mike Pfeifer
T Kris Comstock
C Jon Toth
Defense
DL Jerry Blanton
DL Myron Pryor
DL Dean Wells
DL Vincent “Sweet Pea” Burns
LB Marty Moore
LB Avery Williamson
LB Frank LeMaster
DB Van Hiles
DB Dallas Owens
DB Eric Kelly
DB Larry Carter
Specialists
K Joey Worley
P Glenn Pakulak
KR Lynn Bowden, Jr./Derrick Locke
PR Randall Cobb
Tweet of the Day
This was a neat wish by Kentucky running back Ray Davis. Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in 2022 opener. pic.twitter.com/jgvXpE6O1v— John Clay (@johnclayiv) August 30, 2023
Maybe Ray and Ramon both score. Sounds good to me!
