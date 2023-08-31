Thursday Headlines: All Commonwealth Stadium Team

This year makes 50 years of University of Kentucky Football at what was known as Commonwealth Stadium and is now named Kroger Field.

There are a lot of good memories on this field and a lot of great players who have played there.

UK Football Statistician Corey Price polled some media members to create an All Commonwealth Stadium team.

Let us know what you think of these selections.

First Team

Head Coach: Mark Stoops

Offense

QB Tim Couch

RB Benny Snell, Jr.

RB Sonny Collins

WR Craig Yeast

WR Randall Cobb

TE Jacob Tamme

G Dermontti Dawson

G Larry Warford

T Darian Kinnard

T Warren Bryant

C Drake Jackson

Defense

DL Art Still

DL Oliver Barnett

DL Dennis Johnson

DL Josh Paschal

LB Josh Allen

LB Wesley Woodyard

LB Bud Dupree

DB Mike Edwards

DB Trevard Lindley

DB Darryl Bishop

DB Melvin Johnson

Specialists

K Austin MacGinnis

P Max Duffy

KR Derek Abney

PR Derek Abney

Second Team

Head Coach: Rich Brooks

Offense

QB Andre’ Woodson

RB Moe Williams

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

WR Keenan Burton

TE James Whalen

G John Schlarman

G Logan Stenberg

T Landon Young

T Antonio Hall

C Luke Fortner

Defense

DL Za’Darius Smith

DL Corey Peters

DL Dewayne Robertson

DL Jeremy Jarmon

LB Danny Trevathan

LB Jim Kovach

LB Chris Chenault

DB Winston Guy

DB Marcus McClinton

DB Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

DB Paul Calhoun

Specialists

K Doug Pelfrey

P Tim Masthay

KR Craig Yeast

PR Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Third Team

Head Coach: Fran Curci

Offense

QB Jared Lorenzen

RB Mark Higgs

RB George Adams

WR Lynn Bowden, Jr.

WR Derek Abney

TE C.J. Conrad

G Bunchy Stallings

G Todd Perry

T Mike Pfeifer

T Kris Comstock

C Jon Toth

Defense

DL Jerry Blanton

DL Myron Pryor

DL Dean Wells

DL Vincent “Sweet Pea” Burns

LB Marty Moore

LB Avery Williamson

LB Frank LeMaster

DB Van Hiles

DB Dallas Owens

DB Eric Kelly

DB Larry Carter

Specialists

K Joey Worley

P Glenn Pakulak

KR Lynn Bowden, Jr./Derrick Locke

PR Randall Cobb

Tweet of the Day

This was a neat wish by Kentucky running back Ray Davis. Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in 2022 opener. pic.twitter.com/jgvXpE6O1v — John Clay (@johnclayiv) August 30, 2023

Maybe Ray and Ramon both score. Sounds good to me!

