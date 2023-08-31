Tyler Ulis is very excited for this year’s Kentucky Basketball team

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into the 2023-24 season with the No. 1 overall recruiting class and some outstanding veteran pieces to help lead this team.

On Tuesday, Tyler Ulis joined Jack Pilgrim and Shawn Smith on their latest episode of the Sources Say Podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his recovery, his future coaching plans, and his favorite memories as a player at Kentucky.

Ulis shared that he is still recovering from the car crash that happened a year and a half ago when a drunk driver hit him head-on. He noted that he still walks with a limp but believes he will get back to 100% and hopefully get back to playing basketball.

Another topic that Ulis discussed was the current team and what he thinks about the upcoming season.

Ulis is very excited about the season and believes that the sky is the limit for this talented group.

“They are all really good players, they are all skilled. We just have a bunch of basketball players, honestly. Guys who can break people down, can make plays as well as shoot the ball and pass the ball.”

He continued, “I feel like the sky is the limit for all of them, and I’m extremely excited for this year.”

The Cats have already given the BBN a mini preview of what they can be this season with their performance in the GLOBL JAM event over the summer, and it seems like the coaching staff is excited about the potential of this group.

You can check out the entire interview with Tyler Ulis below.

