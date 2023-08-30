Wednesday Headlines: Former Cats Make NFL Rosters

Tuesday was the NFL cut day for teams to break down their 53-man NFL rosters following the preseason. Aaron Gershon of Cats Pause made note of several former Kentucky Wildcats who were on the fringe to make their respective team, and many of those players were able to make the 53-man roster.
In the AFC, seven former Wildcats made the following six teams.
- Cleveland Browns: Za’Darius Smith
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen, Luke Fortner
- Kansas City Chiefs: Mike Edwards
- Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Joseph
- New York Jets: Randall Cobb
- Tennessee Titans: Will Levis
Former Cats to make initial 53-man NFL rosters:— Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) August 30, 2023
Josh Ali, Falcons
Josh Allen, Jaguars
Randall Cobb, Jets
Jamin Davis, Commanders
Bud Dupree, Falcons
Mike Edwards, Chiefs
Luke Fortner, Jaguars
Lonnie Johnson, Saints
Kelvin Joseph, Dolphins
Will Levis, Titans
Josh Paschal, Lions…
While in the NFC, nine former Wildcats made the following six teams.
- Atlanta Falcons: Bud Dupree, Josh Ali
- Detroit Lions: Josh Paschal
- Green Bay Packers: Carrington Valentine
- New Orleans Saints: Landon Young, Lonnie Johnson
- New York Giants: Wan’Dale Robinson
- Washington Commanders: Chris Rodriguez, Jamin Davis
Gershon also made note of some Wildcats who were cut/waived but could end up on their team’s practice squad or another team are the following.
- Baltimore Ravens: Tashawn Manning
- Chicago Bears: Logan Stenberg
- Cleveland Browns: Chris Westry
- Dallas Cowboys: Quinton Bohanna
- Detroit Lions: Benny Snell
- Keidron Smith: Keidron Smith
- Los Angeles Rams: DeAndre Square, TJ Carter
- New England Patriots: Marquan McCall, Quandre Mosely
- Tennessee Titans: Justin Rigg
Tweet of the Day
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard TyTy Washington Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Washington was the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2023
Nice move for Milwaukee.
Headlines
Stoops Ready for Special Teams to be Special Again - Vaught’s Views
You can say that again.
Colts don’t trade Jonathan Taylor - ESPN
He’ll remain on the PUP list.
Is Jager Burton Ready for a Breakout Year? - Vaught’s Views
Seems like it.
2023 preseason college football bowl projections - ESPN
Where does UK line up?
Stoops Tired of Talking, Ready for Season to Start - Vaught’s Views
Couldn’t agree more.
Josh Donaldson released by Yankees - ESPN
Less than two seasons with the club.
Former Walk-On Cole Lanter Proves Hard Work Pays Off - KSR
Such a cool story.
Trey Lance finds ‘breath of fresh air’ with Cowboys - ESPN
Hard to see him ever playing in Dallas.
Loading comments...