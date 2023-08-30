Wednesday Headlines: Former Cats Make NFL Rosters

Tuesday was the NFL cut day for teams to break down their 53-man NFL rosters following the preseason. Aaron Gershon of Cats Pause made note of several former Kentucky Wildcats who were on the fringe to make their respective team, and many of those players were able to make the 53-man roster.

In the AFC, seven former Wildcats made the following six teams.

Former Cats to make initial 53-man NFL rosters:



Josh Ali, Falcons

Josh Allen, Jaguars

Randall Cobb, Jets

Jamin Davis, Commanders

Bud Dupree, Falcons

Mike Edwards, Chiefs

Luke Fortner, Jaguars

Lonnie Johnson, Saints

Kelvin Joseph, Dolphins

Will Levis, Titans

Josh Paschal, Lions… — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) August 30, 2023

While in the NFC, nine former Wildcats made the following six teams.

Gershon also made note of some Wildcats who were cut/waived but could end up on their team’s practice squad or another team are the following.

Tweet of the Day

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard TyTy Washington Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Washington was the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2023

Nice move for Milwaukee.

Headlines

Stoops Ready for Special Teams to be Special Again - Vaught’s Views

You can say that again.

Colts don’t trade Jonathan Taylor - ESPN

He’ll remain on the PUP list.

Is Jager Burton Ready for a Breakout Year? - Vaught’s Views

Seems like it.

2023 preseason college football bowl projections - ESPN

Where does UK line up?

Stoops Tired of Talking, Ready for Season to Start - Vaught’s Views

Couldn’t agree more.

Josh Donaldson released by Yankees - ESPN

Less than two seasons with the club.

Former Walk-On Cole Lanter Proves Hard Work Pays Off - KSR

Such a cool story.

Trey Lance finds ‘breath of fresh air’ with Cowboys - ESPN

Hard to see him ever playing in Dallas.