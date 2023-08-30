Kentucky has 2 of the most exciting freshmen for the 2023-24 season

With four five-star recruits coming to Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats have the nation’s best class set to join returning players like Antonio Reeves. The Cats' incoming prospects are both athletic and have an ultra-high ceiling, one often difficult for freshmen to hit.

Nonetheless, many analysts are excited to see them take the court, specifically Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner, both of whom were top-ten recruits in the Class of 2023. Edwards finished at No. 5 on 247S ports recruiting rankings, with Wagner coming in at No. 6. Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot center and fellow Kentucky recruit, came in at No. 5.

Excitement for this upcoming season is starting to brew, and analysts alike are hoping these freshmen are fun to watch. A pair of CBS Sports writers pegged two freshmen as the ones they are most excited to watch this upcoming season.

Gary Parrish dubbed Wagner as the most exciting, while Kyle Boone chose Edwards. Wagner stands 6-foot-3 and should be the team’s starting point guard, while Edwards stands 6-foot-7 and should start at small forward.

Edwards has major expectations this upcoming season as the best small forward in his recruiting class. In Sports Illustrated’s recent mock draft, Edwards is listed as the No. 2 overall pick behind Ron Holland.

Wagner has already shown flashes of what he can do as well, being dubbed the Co-MVP for the McDonald’s All-American Game, just one of a lofty list of accomplishments for the star guard.

For the poll, other freshmen who received nominations are Isaiah Collier and Jared McCain. Collier is the top-ranked recruit in the class, while the 6-foot-2 McCain came in at No. 13.