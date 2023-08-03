Kentucky Football debuts new uniforms

With the 2023 college football season inching closer now that fall camps have started, the Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled a new home uniform.

Sophomore wide receiver Dane Key was front and center to show off UK’s newest swag, which is blue tops, a blue helmet, and white pants.

The biggest feature? No more checkerboards on the shoulders, being replaced with the Wildcat logo. There’s still a faint checkerboard on the collar, but it’s not blue and white. Rather, it’s a mix of dark and light blue.

Look for these to be what Kentucky wears in Week 1 when Ball State rolls into Lexington on September 2nd.

See the new unis for yourself below!

Did someone say to drop the new unis? pic.twitter.com/66xovbcCy2 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 3, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Then be sure to email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, GO CATS!!!