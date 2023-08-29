Milwaukee Bucks sign TyTy Washington Jr. to two-way contract

TyTy Washington Jr. was one of two Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 NBA Draft, going 29th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, then was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves the day after.

That same day, the Wolves flipped Washington Jr. to the Houston Rockets, where he signed a multi-year deal. He was then traded by the Atlanta Hawks in July 2023 and eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Washington Jr.’s NBA career has been in flux, having been dealt four times and then waived. He will now look to establish himself with one of the best NBA title contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Shams Charania, Washington Jr. has inked a two-way deal with the 2021 NBA Champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard TyTy Washington Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Washington was the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2023

As a rookie, Washington Jr. appeared in 31 games, starting just two. He has only taken the court with Houston, averaging 4.7 points per game and shooting 36.3% from the field. His high-level scoring was what helped intrigue teams to trade for him. It is also what helped him become a first-round pick.

Now, Washington Jr. will have to reinvent himself, and hopefully, this time, he will find a more permanent home in the league.