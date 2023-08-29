Who will be Kentucky’s defensive MVP this season?

It is almost time for college football in the Bluegrass!

As the Kentucky Wildcats are getting prepared for a date with the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, we here at A Sea of Blue wanted to get the BBN’s answer to an intriguing question before the season begins.

For our most recent Kentucky Reacts Survey, here is the question we have for you all: Who will be UK’s defensive MVP this season?

With plenty of familiar faces stepping into bigger roles and new faces looking to make an impact early, Brad White is once again set up to have one of the best units in the country, led by defensive tackle Deone Walker, linebacker Trevin Wallace, and edge defender J.J. Weaver?

Who will stick out among the rest? Will it be one of the three names mentioned above, or will someone else surprise and earn this honor?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments and poll below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5MK4X2/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.