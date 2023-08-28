Travis Perry to visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Four-star guard and Lyon County product Travis Perry is expected to make a college announcement in the fall, so it’s imperative the Kentucky Wildcats make a strong push for his services in the coming weeks.

Thankfully, it sounds like they’ll get a big boost in Perry visiting Lexington for the biggest recruiting event of the year.

Perry is expected to make a visit to UK for Big Blue Madness, according to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

Perry does not know what he will be doing when he visits, but he’s excited to be back in Lexington for the first time since playing in the Sweet 16 and passing Kelly “King” Coleman for the all-time scoring list.

“I think I’m going to Big Blue Madness. I’m not really sure what I’m going to do there yet either way (official or unofficial visit),” he told KSR. “It’s close enough, it can be either one. It should be fun, it’s always a great atmosphere.”

One of the reasons he’s visiting Kentucky is to see his old pal, Reed Sheppard.

“Get to be around a lot of guys you know — it’ll be fun to see Reed (Sheppard) out there, competing and having fun,” Perry tells KSR. “He’s a guy who does it the right way, so it’s fun to see that, getting up there on campus and having a little bit of fun.”

Will UK be able to fend off programs like Purdue, Ole Miss, and Michigan for his services? That Big Blue Madness trip could go a long way in helping the Wildcats’ cause.

