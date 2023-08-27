Jodie Meeks wins BIG3 All-Star Game MVP in London

At one point in his career, Jodie Meeks was among the best sharpshooters in the NBA.

Now, he’s a star in the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league composed of former basketball professionals.

Among notable players who’ve played in the league include Joe Johnson, Rashard Lewis, Corey Maggette, and Stephen Jackson.

Ice Cub helped start the league along with entertainment icon Jeff Kwatinetz. It has been active for the last six years.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old Meeks was named BIG3 All-Star Game MVP after dropping a game-high 15 points for Team 3 in a 51-42 win over Team Big in London.

Meeks last played in the NBA during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 13 minutes per game with the Toronto Raptors. Meeks won an NBA Championship that year with Toronto.

During his best season in the NBA, Meeks averaged 15.7 points per game with the Los Angeles Lakers, shooting 40.1% from deep and knocking down 2.1 triples per game.

During his time with the Cats, which was from 2006-09, Meeks averaged 15.4 points per game while setting several school records, including his 54-point outburst in a road win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

