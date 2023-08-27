SB Nation Reacts: A successful season for Kentucky Football

We are a week away from the Kentucky Wildcats kicking off the 2023-24 season at Kroger Field as they welcome the Ball State Cardinals to town.

With that in mind, earlier this week, we asked our readers here at A Sea of Blue what they thought a successful season would be for the Cats this season in terms of wins. The hype train has been rolling, and that is what many believe will happen with the whistle is blown to start the year.

According to the results of the poll, the BBN will consider it a successful season if the Cats end with nine wins (40% of the vote) in the regular season. Close behind was eight wins (35%), followed by 10 or more (19%), and seven wins (6%).

Kentucky does have a tough schedule to get through. With both Georgia and Alabama on the schedule, and then a trip to Starkville (which never turns out well for UK in recent years) there are going to be some battles to pick up the wins. Not to mention a date with Tennessee and an improved Louisville squad under Jeff Brohm.

It is going to be a fun season, and if the Cats can pull off nine wins in the regular season once again, it will be another feather in the cap for Mark Stoops and the heights he has brought to this program.