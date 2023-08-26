Kentucky Football ranked 18th in PFF preseason top 25

With a few games this weekend, the college football season is kicking off, and the excitement is in the air. Fans will get treated to big-name games like LSU vs. Florida State and UNC vs. South Carolina next weekend to really get the juices flowing.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, the season will kick off on September 2nd against Ball State. The Wildcats schedule, which includes both Alabama and Georgia, is among the most difficult in the nation.

Thankfully, the Cats will have Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, and Akron before they kick off their conference play. They end the season with Louisville on November 25th as well.

With the addition of Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and NC State standout quarterback Devin Leary, the sky is the limit, and the polls think the Cats are primed for a strong season as well.

Pro Football Focus has placed Kentucky No. 18. The Cats were not a top-25 team in either the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll. PFF gives the Cats an 82% chance of getting to a bowl game and a 4% chance of winning the conference.

If the Leary of 2021 can return to action, where he threw for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in the ACC with the Wolfpack, the Cats will have a good chance to make a run in the SEC, despite powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia looking like a couple of the best teams in the country.

Injury concerns may be the big issue with Leary, as he played in just six games last season. Nonetheless, this team has the potential, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to exceed expectations.