P.J. Washington and Hornets agree to 3-year, $48 million deal

The Charlotte Hornets and forward P.J. Washington have agreed to a three-year deal that will net the former Kentucky Wildcats standout $48 million.

Washington was the Hornets first-round pick in 2019. He averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game this past season and chipped in 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as well. The young forward has continued to improve his game throughout the last few seasons.

Washington’s new deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Woj, Washington was the “NBA’s final unsigned restricted free agent this summer.” This also avoids what could have been a colossal loss of talent for Charlotte.

“The agreement avoids a second Hornets forward signing a qualifying offer and becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2025 — something forward Miles Bridges did in July,” Woj wrote.

When looking to build a team for the long-term future, these high-profile contracts aren’t just handed out. Washington has earned the deal and still has ample room to improve his game, which hopefully leads to another big contract down the line.

He stands 6-foot-7 and is just 25 years old, so he has the frame and is still coming into the prime of his career. What has improved most notably for the star has been his three-point shooting. He averaged 2.0 threes per game this past season, the most of his career.

Washington averaged 15.2 points per game during his sophomore season at Kentucky, playing with the Cats in both the 2017-18 season and 2018-19.