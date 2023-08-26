Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Football media love continues

Good morning BBN!

We are officially one week away from the kickoff of the Kentucky Wildcats 2023-24 season as they welcome the Ball State Cardinals to Kroger Field.

With the season now here, media outlets across the country are starting to do deep dives into teams that could be overrated or underrated before week one. Once again, the Cats are getting some love as they are listed as an underrated team by Shehan Jeyarajah, Will Backus, and David Cobb of CBS.

“UK is a perennial dark horse in the soon-to-be-defunct SEC East, but this might actually be the year to buy the hype. The Wildcats get three of their five most difficult games at home, though that October road trip to Georgia is a beast. Kentucky is a strong candidate to reach at least 10 regular-season wins — something it has not done since 1977 — while confidently pushing back into the top half of the SEC,” Backus wrote.

Mark Stoops has continued to climb the ladder of the SEC over the last five seasons. Although each season many in the national media aren’t sure what to make of the Cats heading into the season, it appears that this time around, it is exactly the opposite.

Brad White’s defense has been one of the best in the country over the last few seasons and continually has gotten respect from many around the country. Now add in the return of Liam Coen and the addition of Devin Leary at QB, and expectations seem to be at an all-time high for UK.

Will they live up to it?

We won't have to wait too much longer to see if they will.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Best SEC win percentages over the past 5 seasons pic.twitter.com/aD03JB8Kyg — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) August 25, 2023

The Cats continue to climb the ladder.

Headlines

Mitch Barnhart Receives Extended Contract – UK Athletics

Under Barnhart’s leadership, UK Athletics is one of only 10 NCAA Division I institutions that have ranked in the nation’s top 20 overall athletics programs in the Learfield Directors’ Cup for six consecutive years.

UK Athletics Information for Alcohol Beverage Sales in 2023-24 – UK Athletics

Ahead of the football season, UK Athletics is providing additional information regarding the new alcohol sales.

Hardley Gilmore commits to Kentucky - KSR

A huge pickup for the Cats in the 2024 class.

Last 100 UK Football wins: Kentucky 20, Iowa, 17 - Cats Pause

Great times!

Game-by-game picks for Kentucky Football - Herald-Leader

How will the Cats fare this year?

Trey Lance traded to Dallas - ESPN

I think it’s safe to say that Lance’s time in San Francisco did not go as planned.

Bronny James expected to return to court soon - ESPN

Luckily it seems like Bronny will be returning to the court soon for the USC Trojans.

Big Ten institutes player availability reports - CBS

The SEC will likely follow sooner rather than later. Makes too much sense.

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland tied at Fedex Cup Championship - CBS

Morikawa has broken the 36-hole record for East Lake previously set by Tiger Woods.