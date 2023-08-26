Caleb Wilson and Jayden Quaintance update recruitment

By now, most of the BBN is likely familiar with the name Caleb Wilson. If you aren’t, now is the perfect time to do your research.

The five-star forward in the class of 2025 is a top-five player whom John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are pushing hard to land. Obviously, they are not alone. Wilson recently spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 and gave a quick recruitment update on where things stand heading into his junior season.

“I’m feeling a lot of love from Tennessee and Kentucky right now,” Wilson said. “They’re constantly reaching out. Indiana has been in contact, too. I’ll probably take a visit there. To be honest, though, I haven’t really thought too much about any visits yet. I’ll probably start looking more into schools for visits here in a bit. But on the blue blood side, Kentucky and UNC are sticking out. I like Tennessee a lot, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.”

When he was asked about Kentucky he mentioned a few former No. 1 picks that the staff compares his game to:

“Kentucky: “They tell me that I’m a player they think they can develop, and that will help them win. They think my game would fit in well playing with a lot of other star players like they have. They allow their players, really their bigger guys, to be more versatile. Players like Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony Towns, bigger guys who can do a lot of different things.”

Obviously, this recruitment has quite a ways to go, but it appears the Cats are in a good spot with the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward. Fighting off teams like UNC, Tennessee, and Alabama will not be an easy task. But if there is anyone we have learned to trust on the recruiting trail it is John Calipari.

This should be a fun one to watch.

Alongside the update from Wilson, a rising star in the class of 2024 has also given a sneak peek into his recruitment.

Jayden Quaintance, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound center from Raleigh (NC), has visits starting up in less than a month as he visits Ohio State (Sep. 15th), but this past week it was also announced that he will be making another trip to Lexington for an official visit starting Oct. 20th. Travis Branham of 247 Sports broke the news.

2024 five-star big man Jayden Quaintance Will take on official visit to Kentucky on October 20th, his father tells @247Sports. https://t.co/Y3q0yOWisD — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) August 23, 2023

Alongside the Cats and the Buckeyes, Quaintance is also looking at Cincinnati, Missouri, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh.

He also talked with Eric Bossi of 247 Sports, and when talking about Kentucky had this to say about his first trip to Lexington back in June:

“It was definitely cool. I got to talk to (John Calipari), I got to see a practice. It was cool, I liked it. It was all interesting,” Quaintance told Bossi.

As it stands this recruitment still has a long way to go. With the college options and the pro routes lurking, it will be interesting to see how these college visits go in the coming months. With his second trip to Lexington happening in the span of four months, that should show the BBN how serious this recruitment is between his camp and the UK coaching staff.

Quaintance is currently ranked as a five-star prospect and is considered the No. 11 player in the class of 2024 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

