Friday Headlines: Darryn Peterson Visit

Darryn Peterson has made his way to near the top of the 2025 recruiting class. In fact, the only player ahead of him is Cameron Boozer at No. 1 overall. Peterson, currently ranked as No. 2 overall (via 247Sports), is the No. 1 shooting guard in his class. It’s important to note that there is only one other “true” shooting guard inside the top-20 of the 2025 class (Isiah Harwell, No. 7 overall), so landing Peterson could be an even bigger deal.

2025 five-star Darryn Peterson (@PetersonDarryn) has scheduled an unofficial visit to Kentucky for October 14th, a source tells @madehoops.



: https://t.co/BAst1vkEaG pic.twitter.com/wf9DysoHA9 — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) August 24, 2023

Per Travis Graf, Peterson has scheduled an unofficial visit to Kentucky on October 14th.

Kentucky made their offer to Peterson back in August of 2022, so they’ve obviously had their eyes on the star guard for quite some time. In addition to Kentucky, Peterson has been offered by other big schools like Baylor, North Carolina, Texas, UCLA and several others.

Peterson’s unofficial visit will be ahead of Kentucky’s basketball season, so odds are if the visit goes well then we could possibly see Peterson return to Lexington for one of UK’s home games later on in the year or early 2024. The 14th is a home game for Kentucky football against Missouri, though, so maybe he’ll get to enjoy the Kroger Field atmosphere.

