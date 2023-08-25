Kentucky boosters rank 36th in athletics donations from 2005-22

In the NIL era of college athletics, it is important for colleges to have generous athletics boosters to help the various programs succeed.

On Tuesday, Jeff Fuller of ESPN 960 Sports tweeted the total cumulative donations/contributions for public schools from 2005-2022.

According to the tweet, the Oregon Ducks have received the most donations from boosters in that span, bringing in $969 million.

As for the Kentucky Wildcats, they come in at No. 36 with $302 million in donations since 2005.

There are seven current or future SEC teams inside the top 10 in total donations, with Texas A&M ($849 million), Texas ($766 million), Florida ($763 million), Georgia ($716 million), LSU ($618 million), Oklahoma ($597 million), and Auburn ($580 million).

You can check out the full list of total cumulative donations from booster from 2005-2022 below.

Who has the most generous athletics boosters?



Total cumulative "Donations/Contributions" 2005-22; Per USAToday/Knight Commission



(In Millions $; Public schools only):



1-10

Oregon $969 Million

Texas A & M $849

Texas $766

Florida $763

Georgia $716

Oklahoma St… — Jeff Fuller (@jjfuller72) August 23, 2023

Will be interesting to see how much Kentucky’s boosters step up now that NIL is such an important piece of college football recruiting.