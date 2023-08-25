4-star WR Hardley Gilmore commits to Kentucky

Can I get a Yahtzee BBN?

In what has been a hot summer on the recruiting trail for the Kentucky Wildcats Football program, it got even warmer today as they picked up a commitment to add to the young and talented wide receiver room already in Lexington.

This commitment comes from four-star wideout Hardley Gilmore. He took to Instagram Live to announce the news Friday.

Gilmore, a 6-foot-1 and 165-pound receiver out of Pahokee (FL), chose the Cats over Penn State, Texas A&M, and UCF. He also held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, and several others, including a late push from Miami (FL) over the last several months. He also plays defensive back but is widely expected to play receiver at the collegiate level.

Currently ranked as a four-star player in the class, Gilmore is considered a top-300 player, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, which measures all the major recruiting rankings. His highest ranking is 159th overall by Rivals, which also ranks him 25th in the state of Florida and 28th among wide receiver prospects.

After recently reclassifying to the class of 2024, Gilmore was seen as the top target for Kentucky heading into the summer. With Cutter Boley, Tovani Mizell, and now Gilmore in the mix, Mark Stoops and Liam Coen have found their offensive stars in the coming seasons at Kroger Field.

Gilmore will also join a young talented room that will feature Barion Brown, Dane Key, Anthony Brown, Shamar Porter, and others next season, adding even more athleticism and speed to a very valuable position.

Gilmore becomes the 16th commitment in the 2024 Kentucky Football recruiting class, joining Boley, Mizell, Terhyon Nichols, Elijah Groves, Aba Selm, Jiquavious Marshall, Caleb Reed, Willie Rodriguez, Hayes Johnson, Antwan Smith, Quaysheed Scott, Steven Soles, David Washington Jr., Jadon Lafontant, and Jacob Kauwe.

Safe to say Coen’s return continues to be absolutely massive for the program.

Welcome to the BBN, Hardley!

