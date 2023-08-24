2023-24 Kentucky Basketball non-conference schedule released

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball 2023-24 nonconference schedule has been finalized, the school announced Thursday.

This year’s 13-game nonconference schedule includes nine home games at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, three major neutral-site matchups, and a road clash with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual in-state battle.

After a pair of to-be-determined exhibition games, the Wildcats open the home schedule against New Mexico State on November 6th.

After a November 10th game vs. Texas A&M University-Commerce, Kentucky will travel to Chicago for the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks on November 14th.

Finally, the non-conference slate concludes on February 10th against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Other notables include:

Games vs. Texas A&M University-Commerce (November 10th), Stonehill, (November 17th), and Saint Joseph’s (November 20th) that are part of the three-game Wildcat Challenge, presented by Kentucky Tourism.

A November 24th home game vs. Marshall

The ACC/SEC Challenge home clash with the Miami Hurricanes on November 28th.

A December 9th matchup against Penn at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The blue-blood battle with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic on December 16th in Atlanta.

The road game vs. the Louisville Cardinals on December 21st.

Kentucky also has home contests against UNC-Wilmington (December 2nd) and Illinois State (December 29th)

Including SEC play, the Wildcats will face 10 teams who reached the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament a total of 13 times this season. Kentucky will take on five Sweet 16 teams from a year ago.

The 2024 SEC schedule, along with television networks and game times for every game, will be announced at a later date.

In SEC play, the Cats will take on permanent home-and-away foes Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. They’ll also face Arkansas and Mississippi State twice in the regular season.

Along with those five teams, Kentucky will host Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Missouri and travel to Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

With today’s announcement, it won’t be long until we have the entire 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball schedule!

