Bleav in Kentucky predicts the Wildcats’ 2023 season

We’re now just over a week until the 2023 Kentucky Wildcats kick off their 2023 football season!
Ahead of the new season, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow just dropped a special episode of Bleav in Kentucky!
On this week’s show, the guys went through the full 2023 Kentucky Football schedule and did game-by-game breakdowns with predictions.
Will the Cats handle business and start 5-0? Can they win at No. 1 Georgia? What about the home finale vs. Nick Saban and Alabama? Is 9+ wins on the table?
There was plenty to discuss, so catch the full episode below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.
A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so like our Facebook page and then follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!!!
Loading comments...