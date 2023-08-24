Bleav in Kentucky predicts the Wildcats’ 2023 season

We’re now just over a week until the 2023 Kentucky Wildcats kick off their 2023 football season!

Ahead of the new season, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow just dropped a special episode of Bleav in Kentucky!

On this week’s show, the guys went through the full 2023 Kentucky Football schedule and did game-by-game breakdowns with predictions.

Will the Cats handle business and start 5-0? Can they win at No. 1 Georgia? What about the home finale vs. Nick Saban and Alabama? Is 9+ wins on the table?

There was plenty to discuss, so catch the full episode below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so like our Facebook page and then follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!!!