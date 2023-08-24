Kentucky will play Penn in Philadelphia this December

Another game has been added to the Kentucky Wildcats’ non-conference schedule.

According to Jon Rothstein, Kentucky will travel to take on the Ivy League’s Penn Quakers on Saturday, December 9th at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (PA).

The matchup is part of a bigger event that also includes a matchup between UCLA and Villanova which will also be taking place the same day at the Wells Fargo Center.

NEWS: Kentucky will play Penn on December 9th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, according to a source. https://t.co/Kk1QCqfGFu — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 24, 2023

A trip to Philadelphia will be a homecoming game for Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner, and Aaron Bradshaw, who all are from the area. As for Edwards, he played for Philly’s Imhotep Charter School.

Kentucky holds an all-time record of 5-0 against the Quakers, with the most recent matchup happening back in January of 2011 when the Cats came away with the 86-62 win.

With the addition of Penn, we now know the majority of Kentucky’s opponents for the 2023-24 season.

Since this story broke, Kentucky has announced its entire non-conference schedule, which you can see here!