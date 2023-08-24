Thursday Headlines: The importance of Dekel Crowdus

Is this the year Dekel Crowdus breaks out?

The Kentucky coaching staff hopes the redshirt sophomore is ready to make a name for himself in Lexington.

Crowdus was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington. He was the 48th-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and was viewed as a guy who could quickly find his way onto the field with his game-breaking speed.

Crowdus redshirted his freshman year, and missed some time in the offseason leading up to the 2022 season, leading to him getting lost a bit in the depth chart.

Last year, Crowdus finished with just four catches for 82 yards, which included this play.

But this year, the Kentucky coaching staff is looking for Crowdus to become a key contributor in the Wildcats wide receiver room.

Here’s what Liam Coen recently had to say about Crowdus.

“It’s a work in progress. He’s definitely improved and I’ve liked his demeanor over the last week. You’ve seen a tough demeanor, a guy that’s serious about his work and what he’s trying to get accomplished. “We need Dekel Crowdus to step up. We need him flat out.”

The coaching staff has been talking up Crowdus especially with his growth off the field in terms of maturity. After picking up a DUI over the summer, Crowdus has been working hard to get back on the right track and show he has matured.

Here’s what Vince Marrow had to say about Crowdus.

“Dekel’s got to help us this year with that talent and that speed. You see him out there right now working extra. “He has to be that guy because we’re going to need about five receivers. I think Dekel’s getting to the point where he’s really maturing. His grades showed it. He’s just got to be consistent and I think you guys will be very excited to see Dekel Crowdus out there.”

We know Barion Brown and Dane Key are expected to be top contributors for Kentucky, and Tayvion Robinson is expected to be a key piece, but from there, things are pretty open and Crowdus certainly has the ability to fill in a key role.

His unique speed sets him apart from the other receivers in the room, and if he can continue to get stronger and become consistent, he could be one of the better deep threat receivers in the conference.

Tweet of the Day

Got a peek inside Kentucky football’s renovated indoor facility yesterday and was really moved to discover the new Big Blue Wall in it to honor the late, great John Schlarman. Perfect tribute. pic.twitter.com/M6FH82q6cE — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 23, 2023

This is really cool.

