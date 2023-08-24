Chris Collins listed as a rising star in Power Five coaching

All of the BBN know the big names when it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff. With Vince Marrow, Liam Coen, and Brad White, there is some serious star power in the assistant ranks for Mark Stoops.

Now, another assistant coach is getting some national attention as Chris Collins was named a top-30 rising star in the Power Five assistant coaching ranks.

The list was made by Matt Zenitz of On3 and was compiled by feedback from coaches around college football.

Based on votes and feedback from around the coaching world, here’s our @on3sports 2023 rundown of 30 rising star Power Five assistant coaches you need to know heading into the season.



More on each coach here: https://t.co/sBrik1MfUG pic.twitter.com/6YQjuR3lZ5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 23, 2023

Collins came to Lexington from Georgia State and had big shoes to fill immediately. Taking over for Steve Clinkscale after he left for Michigan, Collins has helped develop several defensive backs in the program to be NFL prospects, including Yusuf Corker, Carrington Valentine, and Keidron Smith. Not to mention he has helped lead this secondary to a top-10 finish in passing yards allowed per game in the 2022 season.

It has been the role on the recruiting trail, however, that Collins has started to bring some solid value to the staff in recent classes. With plenty of ties in Georgia, Collins has been credited for helping the Cats land commitments from LB Grant Godfrey, DL Tavion Gadson, and S Jeremiah Anglin. If Collins can land a couple of big prospects in the secondary, it is only going to bolster his ranking going forward.

It is obvious Collins has earned the right to be listed in this group of coaches. Let's hope that UK can hold on to him as he continues to take big strides in the coaching ranks.