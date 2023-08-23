Kentucky Football cracks Mike Farrell’s preseason top 15

Football season is here.

As the Kentucky Wildcats prepare for a date with the Ball State Cardinals on Labor Day weekend, all the BBN has likely noticed that most national media outlets have the Cats on the outside looking in of their preseason top 25.

One, however, does have Kentucky right in the middle of their preseason rankings, as Mike Farrell ranks the Cats as the 13th-best team heading into the 2023 season.

Mike Farrell's Preseason Top 25 https://t.co/MVXiFZYhGi — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) August 23, 2023

Alongside being ranked inside the top 15, Farrell also has the Cats ranked as the fourth-best team in the SEC heading into Week 1. Teams ranked ahead of them are Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 5), and LSU (No. 6).

Why does he have the Cats ranked so high?

“ Too high? Not if they fix the OL issues. This is a scary team,” wrote Farrell.

Things are shaping up to be a solid season for the Cats. Although the schedule is slightly tougher than it has been in the past few years, Mark Stoops has built a program and a team that is prepared for the gauntlet that is playing in the SEC.

With conference realignment still happening and a likely nine-game schedule coming the SEC’s way in the next several seasons, fans can only hope this continues to be the trend.

Also, being ranked ahead of Tennessee is always a great feeling.

Go Cats!