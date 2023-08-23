11 Wildcats make 2024 Senior Bowl Watch List

The Kentucky Wildcats will have a senior-heavy football team this year, so it’s no surprise to hear they’ve landed 11 players on the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, it was announced Wednesday.

Those players are:

QB Devin Leary

RB Ray Davis

WR Tayvion Robinson

OL Eli Cox

OL Marques Cox

OL Jeremy Flax

OL Kenneth Horsey

S Zion Childress

DT Octavious Oxendine

CB Andru Phillips

OLB J.J. Weaver

The Senior Bowl, which annually takes place in Mobile (AL), is widely regarded as the top college football all-star game and easily the most important when it comes to the NFL Draft process.

More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and more than 1,100 media members from around the country were credentialed to the event last year.

In each of the past three years, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 100 or more players drafted and more than 40% of the entire draft class, which are both record-setting figures for any college football all-star game.

The 2024 Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 3rd, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. It will kick off at 1 pm ET on the NFL Network.

Here’s to hoping this year’s event has plenty of UK flavor.