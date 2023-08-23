Jayden Quaintance schedules an official visit to Kentucky

After reclassifying into the 2024 class, Jayden Quaintance is one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top recruiting targets in said class.

Now, the Cats have secured an official visit with the five-star center.

According to Travis Graf of Made Hoops, Quaintance will visit Kentucky on October 20th.

2024 5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance (@qjayhoops) has scheduled an official visit to Kentucky for October 20th, a source tells @madehoops.



Hailing from Cleveland (OH), Quaintance plays at Word Of God Christian Academy in Raleigh (NC), the alma mater of former Kentucky star John Wall.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man is ranked as high as sixth overall by On3 in the 2024 class, while Rivals (13th), ESPN (10th), and 247 Sports (12th) all have him in the top 15.

There’s also a strong athletics background in Quaintance’s family, as his father played hoops at Kent State, and his mother’s brother was an NFL tight end,

Quaintance holds additional offers from Kansas Jayhawks, Missouri Tigers, Baylor Bears, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others.

Based on this tweet from college hoops insider Andrew Slater, it sounds like Missouri could be Kentucky’s biggest competition.

Oh, and NIL will probably be one of, if not the deciding factor.

Missouri will be a player on this one. Ultimately, highest number wins

