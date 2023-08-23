Kentucky vs. Gonzaga will happen during conference play, per report

We’ve got word on when another one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 games will happen...sort of.

According to Jon Rothstein, Kentucky’s matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs will not take place in the November-December timeframe it was expected to be to finish out 2023.

Instead, the game will take place sometime during conference play once the calendar turns to 2024.

My guess is that Gonzaga wanted this to toss in a hard game during conference play, which doesn’t exactly present a lot of said games in the West Coast Conference.

Source: Gonzaga's game next season against Kentucky at Rupp Arena will be in 2024 during the middle of WCC play and not in November or December. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 23, 2023

Back in October of 2022, Kentucky and Gonzaga announced a six-year series that would see both schools play in each other’s home arena in addition to neutral-site locations in Nashville and Seattle.

The Bulldogs took the first game of this series, an 88-72 home win over the Wildcats on November 20th.

The next game will happen at Rupp Arena, though we’re still waiting for that date to be finalized, but my guess is it will happen sometime in January.

Currently, the Jon Rothstein Preseason 45 has Gonzaga ranked 18th, while Kentucky is not far behind at 21st.

Look for Kentucky’s full 2023-24 basketball schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.