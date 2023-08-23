Wednesday Headlines: A Good Problem to Have

The Kentucky Wildcats’ season opener is just 10 short days away, and while there are several new faces on the roster, there are even more returning players to be excited about this year.

Everyone is fascinated with new transfer quarterback Devin Leary and how he’ll step in to replace what was a rather impressive career from former QB Will Levis. The Kentucky defense is also bringing back several faces, along with a couple of rising stars, as their unit is primed for a standout season.

But is anyone really talking about Kentucky’s tight end room? It’s arguably the deepest position on the roster, with sophomores Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus as well as seniors Izayah Cummings and Brenden Bates.

The Kentucky Wildcats’ deepest position has so much talent and diversity that TEs Coach Vince Marrow says he’s “got a serious problem” to solve. #BBN pic.twitter.com/DV2ucgGRR6 — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 22, 2023

There’s always the question that pops up mid-season asking why Kentucky doesn’t utilize their tight end group more in the passing game. And maybe that’s justified.

But it sounds like tight ends coach Vince Marrow is ready to answer that question before the season begins.

Marrow said on Tuesday that he has a “serious problem” on his hands. In talking with a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs, Marrow said he could “close his eyes” and “pick any four” of the guys listed. He also mentioned that freshman Khamari Anderson could even be the starter if this was the tight end room Kentucky had four years ago.

With Liam Coen back calling the plays for Kentucky, one would have to think Kentucky will find a way for Leary to get the ball to what could very well be their deepest position on offense and very possibly their team. The problem is, which player(s) will dominate the reps? Or will it be a committee at tight end? We’ll find out in 10 short days.

Tweet of the Day

Former Kentucky QB Will Levis has signed and endorsement deal Hellmans and this ad is awesome and a can’t miss.



Head over to their YouTube page to check it out!!



Mayo in the coffee continues!! https://t.co/7Ax9LHS7De — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 22, 2023

This is great.

Headlines

