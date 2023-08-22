Tuesday Headlines: Tre Mitchell gives back at Franklin County Basketball Camp

It’s always really cool to see Kentucky Wildcats student-athletes giving back to the local area.

And just recently, we saw one of the newest Wildcats, Tre Mitchell, doing just that.

Mitchell’s stepfather, Tony Bergeron, was recently named the head basketball coach at Franklin County High School last month, and the Flyers held a youth basketball camp last weekend.

The special guest? Tre Mitchell.

Mitchell came to the camp and spoke to the young campers there, as well as signing autographs for the kids. He even had all the campers sign his shirt.

Mitchell drew a lot of attention in Canada for his on-court production, and he figures to be a key piece for this Kentucky Basketball team this upcoming season, but it also seems like he’s aiming to make a difference off-the-court as well, and that’s something we love to see.

Tweet of the Day

If Kentucky can scheme Barion Brown open like this (did it a lot with Wan'Dale Robinson under Coen in 2021) this offense is going to be extremely fun to watch. https://t.co/TGTEbz9IYp — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) August 21, 2023

The Leary-Brown connection will be a fun one.

