Mark Stoops thanks fans for selling out season tickets

We are under two weeks away from the Kentucky Wildcats kicking off their 2023 season in Kroger Field against Ball State.

As the season approaches, we now know that Kroger Field is going to be rocking every week as it was announced that Kentucky Football sold out its season ticket allotment.

Since Mark Stoops took over as the head coach in 2013, this is the most season ticket packages sold in the Stoops era.

After practice on Saturday, Mark Stoops took the time to thank the fans when he was asked about the sellout.

“Yeah, it just means an awful lot,” Stoops said. “I greatly appreciate the support. We always do.”

Stoops knows how much of a difference the BBN can make during home games as there is no greater advantage than a full home stadium.

“It affects the game, you know, it affects recruiting, you know, the atmosphere. When this place (Kroger Field) is full tilt, it’s a blast to play, and our players really feed off that, and we’ve always had great support, and we continue to get that, and we thank them.”

The Cats will kick off their season on Saturday, September 2nd, against Ball State. That game will start at noon and air on the SEC Network.

