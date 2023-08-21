Mark Stoops takes a jab at Louisville

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are only a few weeks away from opening day at Kroger Field as they welcome the Ball State to town Labor Day weekend.

As fall camp has come to an end and practice starts this week, Stoops made his annual appearance on Monday at Churchill Downs for the UK Football Kickoff Luncheon and had a fun little jab at the Louisville Cardinals, just a few hundred yards away from their home field.

“I was surprised to see that thing in Jefferson County,” Stoops said in reference to the Governor’s Cup Trophy.

Stoops: “I was surprised to see that thing in Jefferson County” — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) August 21, 2023

The Cats have owned the Cards on the gridiron over the last few seasons, but with Jeff Brohm now on the sidelines, it is trending to be a competitive game once again. Stoops knows that also, as he spoke highly of Brohm heading into his first season as head coach of UofL.

This year's rivalry game is shaping up to be a big one. Fun statements like this one only bring more to the table.

Go Cats!