2023 Kentucky Football Foes: Akron

Greetings, BBN!

As we continue taking a glance at all 12 of the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023 opponents, we continue the trek with Week 3’s faceoff against the Akron Zips, who hail from the MAC and are usually one of the worst teams in the entire FBS.

Let’s dive into this matchup.

Akron at Kentucky

Time/Date : 7:30 pm ET on September 16th

: 7:30 pm ET on September 16th Location : Kroger Field

: Kroger Field TV Channel : ESPNU

: ESPNU Early Odds: ESPN FPI gives the Cats a 95.8% chance of winning.

Akron went 2-10 last year and only one a single conference game, earning a 44-12 November win at Northern Illinois and snagging one additional victory in their FCS game against St. Francis (PA) in the opener.

Not much suggests they’ll be much better this year. They are led by coach Joe Moorhead, previously the head man at Mississippi State, and now is looking to bring the Zips back to conference relevancy in his second season.

Akron will travel to Bloomington to face Indiana the Saturday after but might enter their game against UK with at least one win already, as they will get the opportunity to get their FCS game in against Morgan State in Week 2.

Kentucky and Akron have only played each other one other time, and it was before Stoops’ time all the way back in 2010—a 47-10 victory under Joker Phillips. While UK plays and beats a lot of MAC teams, I’m surprised that each of the ones they’re facing this year, they’ve only met one time.

This season’s schedule will also be unusual for the Cats this year in that for every single opponent they’ll face, they’ve played and beaten each at least once in their history (yes, even Alabama in Week 11).

Prediction: Another easy victory at home to start the year 3-0 with games scheduled so conservatively that it’d be almost impossible to lose them. The Cats roll past the Zips and head into their Nashville showdown with Vanderbilt ready for the competition to go up a notch.

Kentucky 45, Akron 3