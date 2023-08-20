Sunday Headlines: Fall Camp Concludes

Good Sunday morning! Let’s get started.

The Kentucky Wildcats football team wrapped up their fall camp on Saturday by holding their final scrimmage before the season starts, and classes start, on Monday.

Mark Stoops seemed pleased overall and seems to like his team heading into the 2023 season with Ball State just two weeks away.

On Saturday, one big point, literally, was that Stoops had to throw Sophomore Deone Walker off the field just so the offense could get a play off. Now, that’s a good thing, because as Stoops said about the offensive line, “We are better. We’re more consistent.” So it just means Walker is THAT good heading into Year 2 and could very well end up being the best overall talent on the roster.

An area that Kentucky struggled in last season was special teams, both snapping and following through on the kick. That appears to have been addressed as fall camp winds down, with Georgia Southern transfer Alex Raynor the favorite to get the starting nod in week one.

Stoops also spoke highly of the improving offensive line, a glaring issue in a disappointing season last year.

“We are better. We’re more consistent,” Stoops said. “I think we’re able to have that balance that we’re looking for. Protection has been better.”

As camp ends, that means the end of the brutal off-season is here, and we can once again gather to watch some Kentucky football.

