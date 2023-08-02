Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Soccer Edition

With their regular season less than three weeks away, the Kentucky men’s soccer team were near the top of the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings — coming in at No. 3 behind only Syracuse and Indiana. The Wildcats did receive one first place vote.

Last year, Kentucky went undefeated in the regular season and won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament before exiting in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen — finishing the year at No. 6 in the final rankings.

The Wildcats return 11 members from the 2022 roster, leading to many reasons for fans to be optimistic for another big season.

Kentucky will play two exhibition matches before their regular season begins, starting with Southern Indiana (Sunday, August 13th). UK Athletics announced that this match will be free for fans to attend with autograph and photo opportunities afterwards.

This Fan Day opportunity will be followed by the team’s second exhibition game, which is against Northern Kentucky (Saturday, August 19th). Their regular season opener will be at home vs. Florida Gulf Coast (Thursday, August 24th).

