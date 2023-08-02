Steven Soles commits to Kentucky

How about a mid-week Yahtzee for the BBN?

As fall camp is starting up for the Kentucky Wildcats, one thing in college football never stops; recruiting.

That is the case today as the Cats got some good news, gaining a new commitment for the class of 2024 three-star prospect Steven Soles. He announced his commitment on the “No Playbook” podcast on Wednesday.

He chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Miami, and several others.

Soles, a 6-foot-2 and 215-pound EDGE linebacker from Powell (TN), is coming off a successful junior season in which he recorded 135 tackles and 17 sacks for the Panthers. A little undersized compared to most EDGE prospects, Soles brings some more athleticism to Brad White’s defense, which is putting a major focus on pass rushing in this class.

With Soles now on board, he becomes the 15th commitment in the class of 2024, and the second from the state of Tennessee alongside Elijah Groves. The class also features Cutter Boley, Terhyon Nichols, Tovani Mizell, Antwan Smith, Jiquavious Marshall, Aba Selm, Willie Rodriguez, Hayes Johnson, Quaysheed Scott, Caleb Reed, David Washington Jr., Jadon Lafontant, and Jacob Kauwe.

Soles is currently ranked as a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, and is ranked as the 55th-best EDGE prospect in the class by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. They also consider him to be the 29th-best player in the state of Tennessee.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

