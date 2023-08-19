The John Calipari Fantasy Experience returns to Lexington

It doesn’t matter how old you get. I think we can all agree that going to a summer camp rules.

Looking back in time, I have to say that the worry-free bliss that was summer camp is something that’s rather impossible to replicate later on in life.

Now when you combine the joyous atmosphere of a summer camp with the allure of Kentucky Basketball, what do you get?

The John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience.

Now you may be asking yourself, what exactly is the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience?

Here is how the Calipari Foundation’s website defines it:

“Participants in the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience live their dreams by experiencing life as a Kentucky Wildcat during the three-day event on the University of Kentucky campus, training, practicing, and playing under the tutelage of current and former college and professional coaches. At the end of the experience, the teams compete in a tournament at Rupp Arena for the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience championship.”

This year's camp is slated to be held August 25-27th and is open to participants 30 years and older.

Those involved will have the pleasure of working directly with John Calipari and the University of Kentucky basketball team.

In past years, the UK players have acted as the team’s coaching staff.

First as evaluators during initial scrimmages to draft their teams, followed by coaching them up throughout the weekend.

Can you imagine being coached by, let’s say D.J. Wagner while playing on the Rupp Arena floor?

I guess that’s why it’s called a fantasy experience!

#BBN! Excited to continue the tradition of hosting my annual Fantasy Basketball Camp again this August. Join me for a weekend of Basketball, Pickleball, and Golf…I promise it’s a good time! Visit https://t.co/iiEpdIrQNB to get all the info. #KentuckyEffect pic.twitter.com/TVjRSIy6Tw — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 23, 2023

The event is put together by the world-class folks over at ProCamps.

If you’re ever interested in participating in the Calipari Fantasy experience or another event held by Pro Camps, you’ll be in great hands (go here for more info).

You can check out all the details for the Fantasy Experience here.