Saturday Headlines: Barion Brown Edition

Football season is quickly approaching as the Kentucky Wildcats are scheduled to face off with the Ball State Cardinals in just a few weeks. With excitement building for the return of the Liam Coen offense, one player the fan base is excited to see once again is Barion Brown.

After a great freshman season, Brown is gearing up for a stellar sophomore season. According to early reports out of camp, he is living up to the hype.

Brown was sidelined with an injury to start camp this summer, but was quickly deemed to be a “soft tissue” injury keeping him out for only a few weeks. After his return to the field, defensive back, Andru Phillips, had nothing but praise for the star wide-out.

“Barion is Barion,” Phillips said Thursday. “You’ve got to be on your Ps and Qs (covering him).”

The hype is building for a breakout season for Brown and this Kentucky offense. With Devin Leary in the mix alongside Brown and Dane Key, the BBN should be ready for some explosive plays come Labor Day weekend at Kroger Field.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky High School Football is BACK.



#11 Trinity 0 | #19 Station 0 | PREGAME pic.twitter.com/sceVgM8EDz — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) August 18, 2023

High school football is back.

Headlines

