Thunder waive TyTy Washington

Some unfortunate news is coming out on one former Kentucky Wildcats player.

On Friday, Marc J. Spears reported that TyTy Washington was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 21-year-old Washington will now be looking hos his fourth professional team since being a first-round pick of the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder say it has waived guard TyTy Washington Jr. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 18, 2023

After being selected 29th overall last year, Washington went on to average 4.7 points (36.2% shooting), 1.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 31 games (two starts) for a Rockets team that finished tied for the NBA’s second-worst record.

When the offseason hit, Washington was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, only to then be dealt to OKC just days later. He went on to struggle in his brief NBA Summer League stint this year, so he wasn’t exactly doing much to justify his roster spot.

Still, it’s not often you see a first-round pick waived just one year after being drafted. Hopefully, this is just a setback Washington is able to overcome and earn a spot in the pros with another NBA club.