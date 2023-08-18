Kentucky Baseball transfer Stephen Klein ruled ineligible by NCAA

The Kentucky Wildcats will not have one of their top incoming transfers available next season.

Stephen Klein transferred to Kentucky from Samford, but the reigning gold glover will not be granted an extra year of eligibility, he announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Thank you, Coach Mingione and Kentucky Baseball, for believing in me this summer during the recruiting process. I want to thank God, my family, Coach Joe, and my other coaches for all the help through this unforeseen situation.

“In early 2021, I was told that I had another year of eligibility. Unfortunately, I now have to announce that I was blindsided, and the NCAA has taken away that last year of eligibility in D1. I was told this is due to a case-by-case ‘unwritten’ transfer rule which wasn’t stated till after 2021 from NJCAA to NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, with a heavy heart, I’m looking forward to what the next chapter of opportunities have in store for me outside of college ball. No matter what is ahead, I know this is all part of Gods plan. Definitely more to come… #9.”

Klein would have been a great addition to the Cats’ roster as he finished last season batting .309/.452/.512 with 67 hits, 16 doubles, 2 triples, and 8 home runs with 41 RBIs.

Unfortunately, Klein becomes the second incoming transfer that will not be suiting up for the Cats as Delaware State transfer Trey Paige was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 17th round of MLB Draft and ultimately decided to sign.