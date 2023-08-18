Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Lexington for autograph event at Rupp Arena

Oscar Tshiebwe spent two years at West Virginia before joining the Kentucky Wildcats, where he instantly became a fan favorite for his tenacious play on the basketball court.

Instead of returning to Lexington for another season, Tshiebwe opted to head to the NBA. He went undrafted but did play in the Las Vegas Summer League and is now with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract.

The National Player of the Year for the 2021-22 college season, Tshiebwe is a star in the Bluegrass State, and he’ll be returning to Rupp Arena for an autographing event on Friday, August 25th.

The event, dubbed the Oscar Tshiebwe Autograph Experience, will take place at the arena from 6-8 pm ET. There is a limited number of tickets that are being sold for $75 each and can be purchased at OscarAutographs.com.

It will go hand-in-hand with the John Calipari Fantasy Experience and give fans a chance to get something signed by the beloved center and also shoot a shot at Rupp. Fans will also be able to take a picture with Tshiebwe.