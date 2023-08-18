Kentucky Football season tickets are now sold out

Excitement for Kentucky Football is soaring as we head into the 2023 college football season.

On Friday, the school announced that all remaining season tickets are sold out for games at Kroger Field this year. Fans have purchased more than 40,200 season tickets, while the 6,500 student season passes have also sold out.

“We’re very excited and thankful to the fans for their great response in anticipation of the upcoming season!” said UK AD Mitch Barnhart in a press release. “Coach Stoops and the team love the support they get from the Big Blue Nation, and we’ve all seen what a difference it can make on game day. I can’t wait to see everyone at Kroger Field this fall!”

UK says that the September 30th game vs. the Florida Gators is now sold out, as are the October 28th battle with the Tennessee Volunteers and the November 11th matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There are limited seats still available for the following games:

September 2nd vs. Ball State Cardinals

September 9th vs. EKU Colonels

September 16th vs. Akron Zips

October 14th vs. Missouri Tigers (Homecoming Weekend)

For more ticket info, check out the full press release.