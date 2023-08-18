Biggest home games for UK fans in 2023-2024

K-Week is underway on campus, and a record enrollment of over 6,000 new freshmen are learning the fight song, forming the shape of the state on Kroger Field, and getting ready to begin their Wildcat college journeys.

Only a few days remain until the start of classes, and the football and basketball schedules are mostly set. Some already have season passes and a ticket claim calendar taped up, and others just have the calendars marked.

Regardless of how the season goes, you know the house is going to be packed for these four home games throughout 2023-2024:

October 28th: Tennessee Football

The Volunteers’ trip to Kroger Field will be highly anticipated, as they are losing a lot from the 11-win team that ran Kentucky out of Knoxville last season, and the Cats seem to always play Tennessee close in Lexington. The previous two home games against the Vols have all been losses by less than a touchdown, and the one before that was a three-point UK win.

November 11th: Alabama Football

It’s the Super Bowl wherever the Tide roll into, and on November 11th, the tailgates in Lexington will be like they haven’t been in years. The Crimson Tide have a lot of questions heading into the season, but one nobody’s asking is how are they going to walk into Kroger Field and walk out again unscathed?

November 28th: Miami Basketball

Two big nonconference showdowns are on tap to treat the BBN this season at Rupp Arena, and one includes an opponent that hasn’t visited since 2008, where they snagged a 6-point win over the Cats for their first ever W over UK. The teams have faced off against each other four times, and this fifth is looking juicy, especially with The U coming off an Elite Eight.

TBD: Gonzaga Basketball

This one has my fingers tingling as I type it. UK plays the fellow big boys quite often, but very rarely do they do it on the Cats’ home turf. Kansas made a trip down last January and the city was packed. North Carolina came in 2012 in the famous game of AD’s big block in the final seconds, but not many others. Now it’s time for the Zags’ first trip ever to Rupp Arena and you bet that’ll be a tough ticket to get ahold of.