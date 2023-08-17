Bleav in Kentucky talks Jacquez Keyes, UK becoming a Mamba Program, and more

A new episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out, and there’s plenty to discuss with the new college football season on the horizon!

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow met to discuss:

Vanessa Bryant picks Kentucky to be a Mamba Program.

Kentucky Football makes a surprise addition in former Wake Forest RB Jacquez Keyes.

Fall camp rolls on for the Cats.

News and notes from around the SEC.

Trentyn Flowers bails on Louisville Basketball for a pro league in Australia.

Will Kenny Payne ever get things going as a head coach?

And more!

