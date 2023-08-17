Kentucky listed among 10 teams that can win 2024 NCAA Championship

The 2023-24 college basketball season is right around the corner, and the Kentucky Wildcats have already shown that they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the country.

On Monday, On3’s Jamie Shaw broke down ten teams that he believes have a legitimate chance of winning the National Championship this season.

One of the teams listed was Kentucky, who is entering the season with the No. 1 overall recruiting class, the return of last season’s leading scorer Antonio Reeves, and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell.

However, Shaw does bring up a valid concern about how the point guard situation will play out.

“The elephant in the room is the question at point guard. Is Reed Sheppard ready? Can Robert Dillingham or DJ Wagner play the position? Those are real questions, but talented players tend to figure it out, and they’re talented.

“Look for Wagner to be an alpha on this team; he has been that throughout his career, and there is no reason to slow that down. Antonio Reeves provides experience and perimeter shooting. Justin Edwards is an excellent connecting piece on both ends of the floor, and I expect a step to be taken from Adou Thiero. Aaron Bradshaw may have the most NBA upside on the roster as a 7-foot-1 center who can block shots and knock down threes. Ugonna Onyenso might be the best natural shot blocker in the league. The late addition of Tre Mitchell gives them a skilled big with experience who has seen college success. This team has a lot of questions, but the Wildcats also have a lot of talent.”

After watching the team win the gold medal in the GLOBL JAM event over the summer, I think a lot of BBN now has high expectations for this year’s team and believes they can make a deep run in March.

The other teams that made Shaw’s list as national championship contenders are Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, and Purdue.

What say you? Do you consider Kentucky among the top-10 contenders for a title this season? Let us know in the comments section!